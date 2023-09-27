Left Menu

US targets Iran drone procurement network, accuses it of aiding Russia

(Adds details throughout from Treasury Department statement) WASHINGTON, Sept 27 (Reuters) - The United States on Wednesday imposed sanctions on a network it said was helping procure sensitive parts for Iran's drone program, and accused Tehran of supplying Russia with drones to support Moscow's invasion of Ukraine.

The United States on Wednesday imposed sanctions on a network it said was helping procure sensitive parts for Iran's drone program, and accused Tehran of supplying Russia with drones to support Moscow's invasion of Ukraine. The network has facilitated shipments and financial transactions in support of the powerful Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps' (IRGC) procurement of a critical component used in Iran's Shahed-136 drones, the Treasury Department said in a statement.

The move is the latest in a series of recent sanctions on Iran. Wednesday's action targets entities and individuals in Iran, China, Turkey and the United Arab Emirates (UAE), the department said. "Iranian-made UAVs continue to be a key tool for Russia in its attacks in Ukraine, including those that terrorize Ukrainian citizens and attack its critical infrastructure," Treasury official Brian Nelson said in a statement.

