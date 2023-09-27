More than 19,000 cops on duty in Mumbai for final day of Ganesh festival on Thursday

Mumbai Police are deploying more than 19,000 personnel, including officers, to thwart any untoward incident when processions will be taken out to immerse idols of Lord Ganesh on Anant Chaturdashi, the last day of the festival, which falls on September 28.

Similar security arrangements will be in force for Eid-e-Milad, which will be marked by organising processions on Friday.

Various Muslim organisations and religious leaders have decided to take out Eid-e-Milad processions on Friday instead of Thursday in view of Anant Chaturdashi on the appeal made by the police.

Police personnel to be on security duty include 16,250 constables, 2,866 officers, 45 Assistant Commissioners of Police, 25 Deputy Commissioners of Police, 8 Additional Commissioners of Police and other senior officers, the official said.

In addition, 35 platoons of State Reserve Police Force (SRPF), a company of Rapid Action Force, Quick Response Teams (QRTs) and Home Guards will remain present at important locations in the city, he said.

Leaves of all police personnel have been cancelled. Except for those on medical leave, all the policemen will be on duty, he said.

''Considering that a large number of Mumbaikars throng streets to bid adieu to Ganpati bappa on Anant Chaturdashi, Mumbai Police is ready with the deployment of personnel to avoid any kind of untoward incidents,'' the official added.

Traffic Police personnel will ensure that traffic snarls are avoided when processions will be taken out, he said.

Thousands of household and public Ganesh idols will be immersed at 73 places, including at Girgaon Dadar, Juhu, Marve and Aksa beaches, on Anant Chaturdashi.

The Mumbai civic body has also made preparations for the immersion processions.

All the processions in the city will be closely monitored by CCTV cameras, the official said, adding that policemen in plain clothes will mingle in the crowd to ensure that law and order is maintained.

Separate control rooms will be set up to monitor the immersion processions, the official added.

