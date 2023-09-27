Left Menu

Bihar: HC asks CBI to complete probe into irregularities in teachers' appointments

PTI | Patna | Updated: 27-09-2023 23:15 IST | Created: 27-09-2023 22:54 IST
The Patna High Court has directed the CBI to complete its investigation into the irregularities in the appointment of around 300 assistant teachers between 1980 and 1998.

The court has also asked the Bihar government to look into the reasons for the delay in taking action on the basis of a report submitted by the central probe agency in 2004.

Dismissing all petitions challenging the CBI's preliminary enquiry report, a single bench of Justice Rajeev Ranjan Prasad said the 2004 report indicated extraneous consideration which has taken place in the matter of large-scale appointments and promotions in the Assistant Teachers of the Lower Subordinate Education Service (LSS) in Bihar during the period 1980-1998. The huge delay on the part of the state by sitting over the preliminary enquiry report of the CBI has done a lot of damage to the interest of the State. Those who are behind this inaction are required to be identified and appropriate action is to be considered, the court said. The bench directed CBI and the state government to consider taking appropriate action within a month. The matter pertains to the appointment of around 300 assistant teachers by different authorities between 1980 and 1998 without following norms.

