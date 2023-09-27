Bovine smuggler detained under Public Safety Act in J-K's Rajouri

A notorious bovine smuggler was booked and subsequently detained under the stringent Public Safety Act (PSA) in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district, officials said.

Nazarat Hussain Shah was booked under the PSA for his repeated criminal activities which are highly prejudicial and detrimental to the maintenance of public order, the officials said Taking note of his repeated involvement in unlawful activities, Shah was detained under the PSA after an order was issued by the Rajouri district magistrate on the basis of a report submitted by police, they said.

