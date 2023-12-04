British Foreign Secretary David Cameron will travel to Washington on Dec 6
Reuters | Updated: 04-12-2023 01:11 IST | Created: 04-12-2023 01:11 IST
British Foreign Secretary David Cameron will travel to Washington D.C. on Wednesday, Dec. 6, the UK's Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office (FCDO) said in a statement on Sunday.
Cameron will undertake a programme of bilateral meetings with U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken, as well as meet republican and democratic congressional figures, the FCDO statement said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Republicans sweep 3 major state offices in Louisiana election
GOP secures all elected statewide offices in Louisiana, after Republican victories Saturday
Vivek Ramaswamy struggles to gain traction with Iowa Republicans as critics question his path ahead
FACTBOX-Democratic candidates running for US president in 2024
Hunter Biden offers to testify publicly in House Republicans' probe