British Foreign Secretary David Cameron will travel to Washington on Dec 6

British Foreign Secretary David Cameron will travel to Washington D.C. on Wednesday, Dec. 6, the UK's Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office (FCDO) said in a statement on Sunday.

Cameron will undertake a programme of bilateral meetings with U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken, as well as meet republican and democratic congressional figures, the FCDO statement said.

