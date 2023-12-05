Left Menu

World News in Brief: Somalia floods, Sudan cholera update, genocide prevention

UN News | Updated: 05-12-2023 02:13 IST | Created: 05-12-2023 02:13 IST
World News in Brief: Somalia floods, Sudan cholera update, genocide prevention
Flooding in Somalia has uprooted more than one million people and killed 110, UN humanitarians in the country said in their latest situation report on Monday. Rising waters caused by torrential downpours have affected more than 2.4 million in the east African nation, while UN aid teams are increasingly concerned about the spread of waterborne diseases, said aid coordination office, OCHA. Suspected cases of cholera have already been reported and humanitarians have highlighted how much of a threat this poses to communities with only limited healthcare support. UN and partner humanitarian organizations, authorities and locals have assisted at least 820,000 people in need, with at least 37 boats deployed to deliver supplies or evacuate trapped people. To date, the 2023 Humanitarian Response Plan for Somalia which requires $2.6 billion to help 7.6 million of Somalia's most vulnerable people is only 42 per cent funded. ## **Major surge in cholera cases across Sudan** Humanitarians and partners are also scaling up response to the outbreak of cholera across war-torn Sudan, the UN Spokesperson said on Monday, briefing journalists in New York. Tweet URL > UNOCHA_Sudan Stéphane Dujarric said that this effort included detection and treatment of cases and addressing water, sanitation and hygiene issues. OCHA is warning that the outbreak continues to worsen, with a 70 per cent surge in reported cases over the past three weeks. To date, nearly 2.2 million oral cholera vaccinations have been administered in the worst-affected states. "As of today, nearly 5,200 suspected cases of cholera have been registered, including more than 160 deaths", according to the World Health Organization and Sudan's health ministry. In all, at least nine states have registered cases since 26 September, added Mr. Dujarric. The war between the national army and rival militia the RSF, has led to a dramatic deterioration in healthcare, with two thirds of the population now lacking access and more than 70 per cent of health facilities in conflict areas out of service. "Since the start of the war in April, WHO has verified 60 attacks against healthcare facilities, which is as a reminder, is against International Humanitarian Law", the Spokesman concluded. ## **Preventing genocide, as essential to defence of human rights as ever: Turk** "Early warning signals of genocide must compel us to action" said the UN human rights chief Volker Türk on Monday, addressing a meeting on Monday marking the 75th anniversary of the Convention on the Prevention and Punishment of the crime. He described it as a "grave and urgent document", adopted on the eve of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights in December 1948, making it the first human rights treaty in UN history. "Important lessons of the Holocaust, whose indescribable crimes led to the Convention – and the lessons of Cambodia, Rwanda, the former Yugoslavia, and others – made it absolutely clear that preventing genocide, and bringing its perpetrators to account before all humanity, is essential to the work of advancing human rights", said the High Commissioner. Soundcloud He stressed that preventing genocide was an "overriding principle" for all humanity, not just a point of international law. The Convention calls on all States and people to maintain vigilance and demands action to **prevent** and to **punish** genocide. He said genocide was "never unleashed without warning. It is always the culmination of preceding and identifiable patterns of systematic discrimination – based on race, ethnicity, religion or other characteristics – and of gross human rights violations, targeted as a matter of policy against a people; minority; community." Genocide often feeds off dehumanizing and demonizing statements in the public sphere, while today, disinformation campaigns on social media can further amplify these statements, until condoning and justifying violence becomes normalized." He said it was "absolutely critical" to head off genocidal action in the digital sphere through better governance online. Secondly, there must be accountability, "not only because it provides justice for victims, but because accountability is central to ending genocide...Impunity is an enabler of genocide. Accountability is its nemesis." Mr. Türk urged all States that have not yet ratified or acceded to the Genocide Convention, to do so as a matter of high priority, in order to protect our common humanity".

Visit UN News for more.

TRENDING

1
Short fuse links bushfires with domestic violence

Short fuse links bushfires with domestic violence

 Australia
2
India Joins First-of-its-kind Consortium to Advance Deployment of Battery Energy Storage Systems

India Joins First-of-its-kind Consortium to Advance Deployment of Battery En...

 India
3
FEATURE-India turns to AI to capture its 121 languages

FEATURE-India turns to AI to capture its 121 languages

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Explainer-How climate change is making the world sick; AstraZeneca, AI biologics firm Absci tie up on cancer drug and more

Health News Roundup: Explainer-How climate change is making the world sick; ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Illicit trade continues to plague Pakistan, putting economic recovery in doubt

A Step-by-Step Guide to Curing Your Technology Addiction

Environmental Wake-Up Call: Earth's Rising Salinity Levels

The Unseen Link Between Climate Change and Mental Health

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023