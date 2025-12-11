A New Beginning: Reena’s Unconventional Journey to Family

In an inspiring turn of events, Reena, a deaf and mute woman residing in a government shelter, tied the knot with Dharmraj, a technician at a local hardware shop, in Kota.

Reena, who was found destitute with a child 13 years ago, has lived in the shelter home on Nanta Road. Her wedding, attended by notable figures including the local MLA and officials, signifies community support and hope.

Reena is known for her exceptional memory, craftsmanship in tailoring, embroidery, and role as a yoga trainer. The event was supported by several individuals and organizations, highlighting her journey from adversity to a new beginning.

(With inputs from agencies.)