Paul Pogba's Unconventional Ride: From Midfielder to Camel Racing Ambassador

AS Monaco's midfielder Paul Pogba has taken an unexpected leap into the world of camel racing, now serving as a shareholder and ambassador for a professional team based in Saudi Arabia.

In this role with Al Haboob, Pogba aims to blend diverse cultures by introducing camel racing to new audiences, while also focusing on the team's media strategy and community impact.

The French international, known for his football prowess, is intrigued by the dedication the sport requires, which mirrors the teamwork and sacrifice demanded in football. Pogba recently resumed his football career post a doping suspension.

