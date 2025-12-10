Left Menu

Paul Pogba's Unconventional Ride: From Midfielder to Camel Racing Ambassador

Paul Pogba, AS Monaco midfielder, has ventured into camel racing, becoming a shareholder and ambassador for Saudi-based Al Haboob. Pogba brings storytelling, media strategy, and cultural outreach to the team. Camel racing, popular in the Middle East, intrigues Pogba, who returned to football after an 18-month doping ban.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-12-2025 15:59 IST | Created: 10-12-2025 15:59 IST
AS Monaco's midfielder Paul Pogba has taken an unexpected leap into the world of camel racing, now serving as a shareholder and ambassador for a professional team based in Saudi Arabia.

In this role with Al Haboob, Pogba aims to blend diverse cultures by introducing camel racing to new audiences, while also focusing on the team's media strategy and community impact.

The French international, known for his football prowess, is intrigued by the dedication the sport requires, which mirrors the teamwork and sacrifice demanded in football. Pogba recently resumed his football career post a doping suspension.

