Rajnath Singh conducts aerial survey of flood-affected areas in-and-around Chennai

Raksha Mantri Shri Rajnath Singh conducted an aerial survey of flood-affected areas in-and-around Chennai, Tamil Nadu on December 07, 2023. The areas were ravaged by Cyclone Michuang. Minister for Finance & Human Resources Management in Tamil Nadu government Shri Thangam Thenarasu and Chief Secretary Shri Shiv Das Meena accompanied the Raksha Mantri during the aerial survey. Shri Rajnath Singh also held a meeting with the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu Shri MK Stalin and reviewed the current situation.

Talking to reporters after the aerial survey, the Raksha Mantri stated that the Central and state governments are together putting up an effective response to mitigate the crisis. He added that Indian Army, Indian Navy, Indian Air Force, Indian Coast Guard, National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) & other central agencies are assisting the state government in the relief & rescue operations and leaving no stone unturned to bring back normalcy.

The Raksha Mantri told the reporters that Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi is deeply distressed by loss of lives due to the cyclone and he is closely reviewing the situation. “The Prime Minister spoke with the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and has assured all possible help from the Central Government. He has directed the Ministry of Home Affairs to release in advance the central share of the second installment of State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) of Rs 493.60 crore to Andhra Pradesh and Rs 450 crore to Tamil Nadu. The Centre had already released its first installment of the same amount to both the states,” he said.

Shri Rajnath Singh further stated that the Centre has approved the first urban flood mitigation project of Rs. 561.29 crore for ‘Integrated Urban Flood Management activities for Chennai Basin Project’ under the National Disaster Mitigation Fund, which also includes central assistance of Rs 500 crore.

(With Inputs from PIB)