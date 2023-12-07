Left Menu

GST scam: Noida cops nab 4 more from Delhi, total arrests 29

PTI | Noida | Updated: 07-12-2023 19:51 IST | Created: 07-12-2023 19:51 IST
GST scam: Noida cops nab 4 more from Delhi, total arrests 29
  • Country:
  • India

Four Delhi-based men were arrested by the Noida Police on Thursday in connection with its investigation into a GST fraud case, taking the number of those held to 29, officials said.

The police have found a list of 250 bogus companies which were used to claim tax benefits under GST and have got Rs 3 crore of ill-gotten money frozen in eight bank accounts linked to the arrestees, they said.

Among the bogus firms found, some had even shown import-export business with companies based abroad like Singapore, Vietnam, Taiwan, Thailand and the Phillipines, the police said.

''As part of investigation into the case, four more people have been arrested today by officials of the Sector 20 police station,'' Deputy Commissioner of Police (Noida) Harish Chander told reporters.

''Data of 250 bogus companies which were used to fraudulently claim input tax credit have been recovered from them, while around Rs 3 crore in eight bank accounts linked to these accused have been frozen so far,'' Chander, who was joined by Additional DCP Shakti Mohan Avasthy and ACP Rajneesh Verma, said.

Those held have been identified as Rahul Nigam (29), Piyush Kumar Gupta (36), both residents of Shahdara in Delhi, Dilip Sharma (29) from Indralok and Rakesh Kumar (47) from Peetampura, the police said.

Known as the GST fraud scam, the case pertains to thousands of bogus companies being floated on the basis of forged Aadhaar cards, fake invoices being raised by them and input tax credit (ITC) being claimed on their behalf, according to the police.

DCP Chander said previously tax benefits worth Rs 4,000 crore claimed in behalf of bogus companies linked to the case have been frozen by police and GST department.

The accused have been booked under Indian Penal Code sections 420 (cheating), 467, 468 and 471 (all related to forgery), 120 B (party to criminal conspiracy), police added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
IAEA and FAO launch new initiative to find science-based solutions for food security at COP28

IAEA and FAO launch new initiative to find science-based solutions for food ...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: New Delhi investigating alleged illegal transplants at Apollo hospital in city; Sanofi to focus on 12 blockbuster drug candidates, immunology pipeline and more

Health News Roundup: New Delhi investigating alleged illegal transplants at ...

 Global
3
PRESS DIGEST-Financial Times - Dec 7

PRESS DIGEST-Financial Times - Dec 7

 Global
4
NEWSMAKER-Peru's divisive ex-president Fujimori freed after 16 years in prison for human rights abuses

NEWSMAKER-Peru's divisive ex-president Fujimori freed after 16 years in pris...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Illicit trade continues to plague Pakistan, putting economic recovery in doubt

Decoding AI-Generated Faces: How Your Brain Detects the Difference

Exploring Our Cosmic Roots: From Stardust to Sapiens

Mastering Innovation: A Guide to Harnessing Your Network for Success

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023