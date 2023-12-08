Left Menu

Arunachal govt effects reshuffle in police administration

08-12-2023
Arunachal govt effects reshuffle in police administration
The Arunachal Pradesh government has announced transfers and postings of several senior police officers with immediate effect, an official notification said. Three IPS officers and four Arunachal Pradesh Police Service (APPS) officers were transferred and posted in various districts of the northeastern state, it said.

Longding SP Tumme Amo, who was recently posted in the insurgency-hit district, has been transferred to Aalo in West Siang district as Commandant of 2nd Arunachal Pradesh Armed Battalion (AAPBN).

APPS officer Dekio Gumja, who was holding the post of Commandant of 2nd AAPBN-Aalo, has been posted as the new SP of Longding, the order issued by Chief Secretary Dharmendar said.

Kamle SP R P Meena has been posted as officer on special duty to the DGP, while IPS officer S Prabhu Desai, awaiting posting, was appointed as SP (Crime), it added.

