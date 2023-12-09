Left Menu

Hamas says U.S. veto blocking Gaza ceasefire 'unethical and inhumane'

Reuters | Cairo | Updated: 09-12-2023 04:37 IST | Created: 09-12-2023 04:37 IST
Hamas says U.S. veto blocking Gaza ceasefire 'unethical and inhumane'
Hamas strongly condemns the U.S. veto that blocked a proposed United Nations Security Council demand for an immediate humanitarian ceasefire in Gaza, a senior Hamas official said late on Friday in an official statement, saying that the group considers Washington's move "unethical and inhumane."

"The U.S. obstruction of the issuance of a ceasefire resolution is a direct participation with the occupation in killing our people and committing more massacres and ethnic cleansing," Ezzat El-Reshiq, a member of the group's political bureau, said.

(Reporting By Nidal Al Mughrabi; Writing by Moaz Abd-Alaziz; Editing by Leslie Adler)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

