Hamas says U.S. veto blocking Gaza ceasefire 'unethical and inhumane'
Hamas strongly condemns the U.S. veto that blocked a proposed United Nations Security Council demand for an immediate humanitarian ceasefire in Gaza, a senior Hamas official said late on Friday in an official statement, saying that the group considers Washington's move "unethical and inhumane."
"The U.S. obstruction of the issuance of a ceasefire resolution is a direct participation with the occupation in killing our people and committing more massacres and ethnic cleansing," Ezzat El-Reshiq, a member of the group's political bureau, said.
