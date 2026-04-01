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Senator Moreno Proposes New Legislation to Halt Chinese Automakers at U.S. Borders

Republican Senator Bernie Moreno plans to introduce legislation to further restrict Chinese automakers from entering the U.S. market. The move follows an existing American ban citing security risks associated with data collection. Moreno aims to rally other countries to adopt similar measures, drawing parallels with restrictions on Huawei.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 01-04-2026 06:59 IST | Created: 01-04-2026 06:59 IST
Senator Moreno Proposes New Legislation to Halt Chinese Automakers at U.S. Borders
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Republican Senator Bernie Moreno announced plans on Tuesday to introduce legislation aimed at further tightening restrictions on Chinese automakers from penetrating the U.S. market. Moreno seeks to bolster national security by preventing Chinese vehicles, hardware, and partnerships, echoing sentiments similar to the existing ban on Huawei telecommunications.

The Biden administration has already set a sweeping regulation to ban all Chinese automakers by January 2025, amid concerns about data collection risks. The ban has received considerable support from American car manufacturers and related industry groups, who have called for Chinese firms to be kept at bay.

While the Chinese Embassy argues such measures violate principles of market economy and fair competition, Moreno's move seeks further international backing from regions like Latin America and Europe. In contrast, former President Trump remains open to Chinese automakers investing in U.S. manufacturing directly.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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