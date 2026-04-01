U.S. Diplomats to Combat Anti-American Propaganda

U.S. diplomats have been urged to utilize the social media platform X and collaborate with military psychological operations to counter foreign anti-American propaganda, according to Secretary of State Marco Rubio. The directive, first revealed by The Guardian, aims to expose foreign influence and misinformation posing a threat to U.S. national security.

The State Department emphasized its commitment to addressing this critical issue assertively, employing a range of diplomatic tools while protecting free expression rights. It suggested a collaborative approach with interagency partners, including the Pentagon's Psychological Operations, previously known as Military Information Support Operations (MISO).

While the specific plans remain undisclosed, MISO's history includes efforts like propaganda campaigns against the Islamic State. The Pentagon has not commented on the new directive or potential collaborations with diplomatic efforts. This move comes amid controversies surrounding the platform X, owned by Elon Musk, which faces criticism for its handling of disinformation.

(With inputs from agencies.)