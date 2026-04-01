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FIFA President Stands Firm: Iran's World Cup Matches to Proceed in the U.S.

FIFA President Gianni Infantino confirmed Iran's World Cup matches will occur in the U.S. as planned, dismissing calls from Iran's FA to relocate the games due to geopolitical tensions. U.S. President Donald Trump assured the safety of the Iranian team, while FIFA promised ongoing support for Iran's players.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 01-04-2026 06:56 IST | Created: 01-04-2026 06:56 IST
FIFA President Stands Firm: Iran's World Cup Matches to Proceed in the U.S.
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FIFA President Gianni Infantino announced on Tuesday that Iran's World Cup fixtures will be held in the United States as originally planned, despite ongoing conflicts involving the tournament co-hosts. This statement comes amid Iran FA's attempts to shift the matches to Mexico, citing military tensions with the U.S. and Israel.

During a visit to observe Iran's friendly match victory in Turkey, Infantino assured reporters that the games would follow the established draw, dismissing the possibility of a venue change. Iran is set to face Belgium, Egypt, and New Zealand in Los Angeles and Seattle.

Despite U.S. President Donald Trump's earlier remarks on the safety concerns for Iranian players, he later clarified there is no threat from the U.S. Meanwhile, FIFA has pledged continued support to Iran's national team, promising assistance with training camps and other necessary resources.

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