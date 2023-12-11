Left Menu

NGT issues notice to DPCC, other agencies over discharge of engine oil from railway shed

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-12-2023 15:44 IST | Created: 11-12-2023 15:43 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has issued notices to the authorities of Delhi Pollution Control Committee and two other agencies over the discharge of untreated engine oil from an electric locomotive shed in Tughlakabad.

It also asked the Indian Railways to file a fresh report in the matter.

The NGT was hearing a matter on the discharge of oil from the shed into a drain flowing through the Mohan Cooperative Industrial area and merging with the Agra canal in southeast Delhi.

A bench of NGT Chairperson Justice Prakash Shrivastava and expert member A Senthil Vel said the tribunal in April this year directed the general manager of Northern Railway to look into the matter and file an action taken report. Noting a report by the Indian Railways published on September 29, the bench said the authorities concerned did not provide ''full particulars'' about the issues, including the extent of the effluent’s discharge, water quality analysis and the effluent treatment facilities available for treating such discharge.

''Hence, the railways is directed to file a fresh report specifically covering the above aspects,'' the bench said in its order on December 4.

It impleaded as parties in the matter the member secretary of the DPCC, CEO of New Okhla Industrial Development Area (NOIDA) and Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) commissioner.

''Let notice be issued to the above respondents who will file their response/report within eight weeks,'' the tribunal said.

The matter has been listed on February 13 for further proceedings.

