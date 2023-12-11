Left Menu

SC slams Delhi govt's lackadaisical approach over granting funds to HC

The Supreme Court on Monday slammed the Delhi government over its lackadaisical approach towards providing funds to the Delhi High Court and district judiciary for infrastructure development.A bench headed by Chief Justice DY Chandrachud asked the Chief Justice of the Delhi High Court to convene a meeting on the issue tomorrow.What is happening We accordingly direct the Chief Justice of Delhi High Court to convene a meeting tomorrow, the bench said.

The Supreme Court on Monday slammed the Delhi government over its lackadaisical approach towards providing funds to the Delhi High Court and district judiciary for infrastructure development.

A bench headed by Chief Justice DY Chandrachud asked the Chief Justice of the Delhi High Court to convene a meeting on the issue tomorrow.

''What is happening? What is your government doing? You don't want to give any funds to the Delhi High Court? We need approval by Thursday. It is a model High Court and look at the condition. Judges are undergoing training and there are no courtrooms,'' the bench, also comprising Justices JB Pardiwala and Manoj Misra said.

At the outset, senior advocate Shyam Divan submitted that prosecutors and judges were facing problems due to inadequate facilities in the high court.

The top court noted 813 judicial officers were functioning in the city's district judiciary against the sanctioned strength of 887.

There was a shortage of 118 courtrooms as also residential quarters for judicial officers.

''We find no reason or justification for the lackadaisical approach of GNCTD in meeting demands of Delhi district judiciary. We accordingly direct the Chief Justice of Delhi High Court to convene a meeting tomorrow,'' the bench said.

