Three Palestinians killed by Israeli gunfire in West Bank - Palestinian health ministry
Three Palestinians, including a teenager, were killed by Israeli gunfire in separate incidents in the occupied West Bank on Saturday, according to the Palestinian health ministry.
A 20-year-old died of his wounds after being shot in the abdomen by Israeli forces in the town of Beit Ummar, the health ministry said in a statement. A 25-year-old was killed in the city of Tulkarm and a 16-year-old was killed in the town of Deir Ammar, Ramallah, the ministry added.
That brought the total number of Palestinian fatalities reported in the West Bank to 291 since Oct. 7.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Ramallah
- Tulkarm
- West Bank
- Israeli
- Deir Ammar
- Bank
- Beit Ummar
- Palestinians
- Palestinian
ALSO READ
Ex-Wells Fargo CEO sues bank for $34 million in withheld pay, stock
Schwarzenegger lends support to families of Israeli hostages
Belgian PM says he told Israeli president 'no more civilian killings' as fighting restarted in Gaza
Israeli shells hit southern Lebanon in second day of violence after Israel-Hamas truce ends
Israeli shells hit southern Lebanon in second day of violence after Israel-Hamas truce ends