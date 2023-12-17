Three Palestinians killed by Israeli gunfire in West Bank - Palestinian health ministry

Three Palestinians, including a teenager, were killed by Israeli gunfire in separate incidents in the occupied West Bank on Saturday, according to the Palestinian health ministry.

A 20-year-old died of his wounds after being shot in the abdomen by Israeli forces in the town of Beit Ummar, the health ministry said in a statement. A 25-year-old was killed in the city of Tulkarm and a 16-year-old was killed in the town of Deir Ammar, Ramallah, the ministry added.

That brought the total number of Palestinian fatalities reported in the West Bank to 291 since Oct. 7.

