Lawmakers want Biden to reject export licenses for Chinese drone maker DJI
The lawmakers in a letter to Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said a recent tear down of a DJI drone found U.S. manufactured components, which suggests government approval of export licenses. They letter said the Defense Department "should not be recommending approval of export control licenses for U.S. technology that advances DJI capabilities."
More than a dozen Republican lawmakers on Monday asked the Pentagon to block export licenses for U.S. components for Chinese-drone manufacturer DJI, citing national security concerns.
The Commerce Department in 2020 added DJI, the world's largest drone maker, to the government's export control list. The lawmakers in a letter to Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said a recent tear down of a DJI drone found U.S. manufactured components, which suggests government approval of export licenses. They letter said the Defense Department "should not be recommending approval of export control licenses for U.S. technology that advances DJI capabilities."
