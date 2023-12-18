Left Menu

Lawmakers want Biden to reject export licenses for Chinese drone maker DJI

The lawmakers in a letter to Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said a recent tear down of a DJI drone found U.S. manufactured components, which suggests government approval of export licenses. They letter said the Defense Department "should not be recommending approval of export control licenses for U.S. technology that advances DJI capabilities."

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 18-12-2023 23:01 IST | Created: 18-12-2023 23:01 IST
Lawmakers want Biden to reject export licenses for Chinese drone maker DJI
  • Country:
  • United States

More than a dozen Republican lawmakers on Monday asked the Pentagon to block export licenses for U.S. components for Chinese-drone manufacturer DJI, citing national security concerns.

The Commerce Department in 2020 added DJI, the world's largest drone maker, to the government's export control list. The lawmakers in a letter to Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said a recent tear down of a DJI drone found U.S. manufactured components, which suggests government approval of export licenses. They letter said the Defense Department "should not be recommending approval of export control licenses for U.S. technology that advances DJI capabilities."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
The Foundation for Advancing Science & Technology (FAST India) Announces the Advisory Board

The Foundation for Advancing Science & Technology (FAST India) Announces the...

 United States
2
HPV vaccines can eliminate cervical cancer “in our lifetime,” says Indian scholar at Harvard

HPV vaccines can eliminate cervical cancer “in our lifetime,” says Indian sc...

 United States
3
WHO adds noma in official list of neglected tropical diseases

WHO adds noma in official list of neglected tropical diseases

Global
4
Will AI replace doctors’ 'gut instincts'?

Will AI replace doctors’ 'gut instincts'?

 Australia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Illicit trade continues to plague Pakistan, putting economic recovery in doubt

Mastering Innovation: A Guide to Harnessing Your Network for Success

Indonesia's Ancient Marvel: Unveiling the World's Oldest Pyramid

Youth Wellness Matters: Addressing Teens & Weight-Loss Pharmaceuticals

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023