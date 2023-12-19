Left Menu

Thane: Villager faces extortion case for demanding money from plant owner

PTI | Thane | Updated: 19-12-2023 23:50 IST | Created: 19-12-2023 23:50 IST
Police have registered a criminal case against a villager in Thane district for asking a ready mix concrete (RMC) plant owner to purchase water from him or else pay Rs 40,000 per month for operating his facility, an official said on Tuesday.

After the plant owner refused to concede his demand, the accused, Madhukar Mali, on Monday ransacked the RMC unit's office near here, said the official of the Kongaon police station.

Mali also damaged a water tanker parked outside the facility, he said.

Based on a complaint, the accused, a resident of Pimplas village under Bhiwandi taluka, was booked under IPC sections 384 (punishment for extortion) and 427 (mischief causing damage), said the police official.

