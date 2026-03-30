Komalika Bari: Rising from the Ashes in Indian Archery

Komalika Bari, a promising force in Indian archery, navigates a challenging phase in her career, having dropped to 498 in global rankings. Undeterred, Bari is determined to recapture her momentum, focusing on the Asian Games in Japan and ultimately, the 2028 Olympics.

Bari's career trajectory mirrored that of archery star Deepika Kumari, reaching impressive heights by 2021. Despite recent struggles, Bari remains committed to her sport, participating in numerous competitions for crucial experience. Her journey underscores the importance of mental strength in athletic performance.

Competing at the Khelo India Tribal Games, Bari hopes to inspire others, particularly athletes from tribal backgrounds. Her story celebrates resilience and determination, echoing the transformative potential of platforms that highlight diverse sporting talents.