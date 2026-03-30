Conflict in Baidoa: Somalia's Federal Forces Seize Control Amidst Tensions
Somalia's national army has gained control over parts of Baidoa in the South West state after regional officials declared a break with the federal government. The takeover occurs amidst tensions, drought, and security threats. The federal state's fragile relations with Mogadishu have worsened, leading to increased instability in the region.
- Country:
- Somalia
Somalia's national army has assumed control of sections of Baidoa, the largest city in the South West state, marking a significant shift two weeks after regional leaders announced they were cutting ties with the federal government in Mogadishu.
According to local residents, the national army and troops loyal to the South West state administration clashed, with federal forces now establishing control over parts of the city, located 245 kilometers northwest of Mogadishu.
This development highlights growing tensions within Somalia's fragile federal system, further exacerbated by recent constitutional amendments pushed by the federal government against the wishes of some state leaders.
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