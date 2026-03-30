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Somalia's Baidoa Under New Control: A Shift in Regional Power

The Somali national army seized control of Baidoa, the largest city in South West state, leading to the resignation of regional leader Abdiaziz Hassan Mohamed Laftagareen. This shift underscores ongoing tensions in Somalia's federal system, impacting residents and humanitarian efforts amid fears of conflict and displacement.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-03-2026 22:50 IST | Created: 30-03-2026 22:50 IST
Somalia's Baidoa Under New Control: A Shift in Regional Power

Baidoa, South West state's largest city, is now under the control of Somalia's national army. This change in power prompted the resignation of regional leader Abdiaziz Hassan Mohamed Laftagareen, just weeks after his administration cut ties with the federal government.

Home to international peacekeepers and humanitarian groups, Baidoa is crucial in a region riddled with drought, conflict, and displacement. The federal forces' takeover has left the city 'like a ghost town,' according to local elder Adan Hussein, and caused some residents and aid agencies to flee the area, fearing clashes.

The political discord between the regional and federal administrations intensified as Laftagareen's departure comes after his reelection and opposition to federal-backed constitutional amendments. The federal government claims the regional administration instigated conflict, highlighting the fragile nature of Somalia's federal system and the recurrent disputes over power and elections.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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