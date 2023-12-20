Left Menu

PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 20-12-2023 05:09 IST | Created: 20-12-2023 05:09 IST
US Congressmen announce creation of Hindu Caucus
Republican lawmakers Pete Sessions and Elise Stefanim on Tuesday announced the inauguration of a Congressional Hindu Caucus to protect the interests of this religious minority and raise their issues in the US Congress.

Originally established during the 115th Congress, the caucus continues its pivotal role in forging a vital connection between the Hindu-American community and policymakers, a media release said on Tuesday.

''The inauguration of the Congressional Hindu Caucus marks a significant step towards recognising and amplifying the voice of the Hindu-American community in our nation's capitol. We are committed to addressing their concerns, celebrating their contributions, and ensuring their perspectives are heard at the highest levels of government,'' Sessions said.

The Congressional Hindu Caucus, under the chairmanship of Congressman Sessions and Chairwoman Stefanik, is dedicated to representing the values that are significant to the Hindu-American community, it said.

Embodying a diverse coalition, the Caucus represents Hindus from various countries including India, Nepal, Sri Lanka, Indonesia, Bangladesh, Bhutan, Pakistan, Afghanistan, the United Kingdom, and the Netherlands.

It also includes members of other faiths with Indian origins, such as Sikhs, Jains, and Buddhists, the statement said.

According to the lawmakers, the Congressional Hindu Caucus advocates for free enterprise, limited government, fiscal discipline, strong family values, and a robust foreign policy stance against authoritarian regimes.

This proactive approach not only strengthens the Hindu-American presence in Washington but also enhances its influence in shaping a more representative and diverse nation.

In addition to Congressman Sessions and Chairwoman Stefanik, the Caucus includes members like Congressman Andy Biggs, among others, it said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

