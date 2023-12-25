Left Menu

Four arrested in Chunabhatti firing case; old rivalry was trigger: Mumbai Police

Four persons were arrested by Mumbai Police within eight hours after they allegedly shot dead a rival criminal in crowded Chunabhatti area by firing at least 16 rounds, an official said on Monday. Following the incident, Mumbai Police formed nine teams and nabbed the accused within eight hours on Sunday night, a Chunabhatti police station official said.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 25-12-2023 17:43 IST | Created: 25-12-2023 17:41 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
Four persons were arrested by Mumbai Police within eight hours after they allegedly shot dead a rival criminal in crowded Chunabhatti area by firing at least 16 rounds, an official said on Monday. The accused persons and the deceased man have had criminal backgrounds. The incident, reminiscent of the old days of gang wars in the metropolis, occurred at around 3:30 pm on Sunday, leaving one Sumit Yerunkar dead. Four residents of Azad Galli locality in Chunabhatti, including a minor girl, were injured in the indiscriminate firing. Following the incident, Mumbai Police formed nine teams and nabbed the accused within eight hours on Sunday night, a Chunabhatti police station official said. The accused men are identified as Sagar Sawant (36), Sunil alias Sunny Balaram Patil (37), Narendra alias Narya Gajanan Patil (42) and Ashutosh alias Babu Devidas Gavand (25), all residents of Chunabhatti.

''The four accused and Yerunkar are old rivals. On Sunday, an argument broke out between him and the four accused over a petty issue, leading to firing,'' the official said. Police are interrogating the accused to identify the firearm supplier. The accused persons are charged with murder and other sections of the Arms Act. A court remanded them in police custody, the official said, adding that further investigation is underway.

