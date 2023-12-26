Construction worker killed, another injured as lift malfunctions in Delhi's Narela
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-12-2023 12:57 IST | Created: 26-12-2023 12:50 IST
- Country:
- India
A labourer was killed and another suffered injuries in outer Delhi's Narela area after a lift of an under-construction building malfunctioned, police said on Tuesday.
The accident took place on Monday night and the victims are yet to be identified, they said.
A senior police officer said an FIR will be registered after receiving a formal complaint. ''An investigation into the matter has been started,'' the officer said.
The body was sent for autopsy while the injured was rushed to a nearby hospital, police said.
