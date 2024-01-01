Left Menu

MP college principal alleges attack over 'witchcraft'; cops launch probe

PTI | Sidhi | Updated: 01-01-2024 08:19 IST | Created: 01-01-2024 08:19 IST
Police have launched an investigation after the principal of a government college claimed he was attacked by four persons on a false accusation of his involvement in witchcraft in Madhya Pradesh's Sidhi district, an official said.

A case was registered under the Indian Penal Code and the Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act in connection with the incident which occurred on December 29, a police officer said on Sunday.

''Based on a complaint lodged by Lalbahadur Singh, the principal of the government college in Sinhawal town, a case has been registered against four persons and further investigation is underway,'' Sidhi Superintendent of Police Ravindra Verma said.

He acknowledged that a video of the incident has surfaced on social media.

The trigger behind the incident is under investigation, the official said when asked about Singh's claim.

The principal told reporters he came to know from the college employees that the attackers claimed he was involved in witchcraft, which is not true.

