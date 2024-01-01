PM Luxon saddened by death of Sir Michael Hardie Boys

Prime Minister Christopher Luxon says he is saddened by the death yesterday of Sir Michael Hardie Boys, GNZM, GCMG, QSO, KStJ, PC.

Mr Luxon paid tribute to Sir Michael’s distinguished life of service to New Zealand.

“Sir Michael guided New Zealand into the MMP era,” says Mr Luxon.

“He had a distinguished career in law and practised in Wellington, before being appointed a High Court Judge in 1980. He was appointed to the Court of Appeal and became a Privy Counsellor in 1989. He became our 17th Governor-General, serving from 1996 to 2001. It was during this time that New Zealand transitioned to the MMP electoral system. Sir Michael was a figure of stability during a time of significant constitutional change.”

Sir Michael was appointed New Zealand’s first Knight Grand Companion of The New Zealand Order of Merit when it was established in 1996 and was a Knight Grand Cross of the Order of St Michael and St George, additional Companion of the Queen’s Service Order, and Knight of the Order of St John.

“These honours reflected a life devoted to public service.

“On ending his term as Governor-General, he continued to support the community. He volunteered for a literacy programme at Kapanui School in Waikanae for over a decade, chaired the New Zealand Portrait Gallery trust and served for a time on the Court of Appeal of Kiribati.

“Sir Michael epitomised what it is to be a great New Zealander.

“Our thoughts are with his family at this time.”

In accordance with Sir Michael’s wishes, a state funeral will not be held.

(With Inputs from New Zealand Government Press Release)