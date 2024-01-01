Left Menu

Five of a family found dead in house in Jalandhar

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 01-01-2024 14:08 IST | Created: 01-01-2024 13:49 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Five members of a family were found dead in their house in a village in Jalandhar district's Adampur, police said on Monday.

Police on Sunday night found 59-year-old Manmohan Singh, his wife, his two daughters, and a three-year-old granddaughter dead.

Manmohan's body was found hanging from a ceiling fan, while the others' lay on a bed in the same room.

In a suicide note he left behind, Manmohan Singh said he was taking the decision because of some financial issues, Senior Superintendent of Police, Jalandhar (Rural), Mukhwinder Singh Bhullar said.

The officer said that according to the preliminary investigation, Manmohan strangled his family members before he hanged himself.

The couple's eldest daughter was visiting her parents along with her minor daughter.

Manmohan's son is married and lives abroad, police said.

The matter of their death came to light after Manmohan's son-in-law called his wife on Sunday but got no answer.

''It was Manmohan's son-in-law who gave information that his family was not picking up the phone...later when police went with him to the house, we found five bodies inside it. Manmohan Singh had hanged himself. The bodies of his wife, his two daughters and granddaughter were also found.

The investigation is on in the matter, said the SSP.

