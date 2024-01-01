Left Menu

Nobel Laureate Muhammad Yunus convicted in Bangladesh labour law case

A court in Bangladesh on Monday sentenced Nobel laureate Muhammad Yunus to six months’ imprisonment for labour law violations, prosecutors said, a case his supporters have claimed is politically motivated. Yunus, 83, and his Grameen Bank won the 2006 peace prize for their work to lift millions out of poverty by granting tiny loans of under $100 to the rural poor of Bangladesh, pioneering a global movement now known as microcredit.

Reuters | Updated: 01-01-2024 16:37 IST | Created: 01-01-2024 16:34 IST
Nobel Laureate Muhammad Yunus convicted in Bangladesh labour law case
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixels

A court in Bangladesh on Monday sentenced Nobel laureate Muhammad Yunus to six months’ imprisonment for labour law violations, prosecutors said, a case his supporters have claimed is politically motivated.

Yunus, 83, and his Grameen Bank won the 2006 peace prize for their work to lift millions out of poverty by granting tiny loans of under $100 to the rural poor of Bangladesh, pioneering a global movement now known as microcredit. Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, however, accused him of 'sucking blood from the poor'. His supporters say the government is attempting to discredit him because he once considered setting up a political party to rival Hasina's Awami League.

Yunus and three employees from Grameen Telecom, a company he founded, were convicted on Monday of violating labour laws. Responding to petitions submitted by the convicts, the court however granted them bail pending a possible appeal. "The court granted their bail, giving them one month to file an appeal against the verdict of the court," prosecutor Khurshid Alam Khan said.

Khaja Tanvir, one of Yunus' lawyers, said the case is politically motivated and targeted at harassing Yunus. Human rights groups have accused the government of Hasina, who is seeking her fourth consecutive term of five in an election on Jan. 7, of targeting political dissent.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NEWSMAKER-Congo's Tshisekedi fights poll fraud accusations with 'spirit of openness'

NEWSMAKER-Congo's Tshisekedi fights poll fraud accusations with 'spirit of o...

 Global
2
Nigeria aims to raise oil, condensates output to 2.6 mln bpd by 2026

Nigeria aims to raise oil, condensates output to 2.6 mln bpd by 2026

 Global
3
Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Nadal makes long-awaited comeback in Brisbane doubles defeat; Ducks hope to slow Connor McDavid, Oilers and more

Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Nadal makes long-awaited comeback in Brisbane do...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Indonesia to impose new tax on e-cigarettes from Jan 1 and Reckitt's Mead Johnson Nutrition recalls baby formula powder from US -FDA.

Health News Roundup: Indonesia to impose new tax on e-cigarettes from Jan 1 ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Long Flu: It's Real, and It's Not Just COVID

2024: Healthcare Goes Hyper-Personalized - Can Your Doctor Read Your Mind Yet?

Currency Couture: 2024's Showstopping Getaways Where the Rupee Reigns Supreme!

Vitamin D: Your Immune System's Secret Agent Against Colds and More

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024