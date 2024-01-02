PM Modi inaugurates New Terminal Building at Tiruchirappalli International Airport

The Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi inaugurated, dedicated to the nation and laid the foundation stone of development projects worth more than Rs 20,000 crores in Tiruchirappalli, Tamil Nadu today. The development projects include sectors such as rail, road, oil and gas, and shipping sectors in Tamil Nadu.

Addressing the gathering, the Prime Minister wished a fruitful and prosperous new year to everyone and expressed delight that his first public program in 2024 is taking place in Tamil Nadu. He said that today’s projects worth more than Rs 20,000 crores will strengthen Tamil Nadu’s progress as he congratulated the people of the state for projects spanning sectors of roadways, railways, ports, airports, energy and petroleum pipelines. He said that many of these projects would boost travel and also create thousands of employment opportunities in the state.

Referring to the last three difficult weeks for Tamil Nadu when many people lost their lives due to heavy rains and also the significant loss of property. The Prime Minister expressed his condolences and also said that the central government stands with the people of Tamil Nadu. “We are providing all possible help to the State government”, he said.

Paying tribute to Thiru Vijaykanth who passed away recently, PM Modi said “he was a ‘Captain’ not only in the field of cinema but also in politics. He won the hearts of the people through his work and films and kept the national interest above everything.” He also remembered the contributions of Dr M S Swaminathan who played an important role in food security for the country and paid tribute to the departed soul.

The Prime Minister reiterated that the Azadi Ka Amrit Kaal for the next 25 years will play a crucial role in India becoming a developed nation. He referred to both economic and cultural aspects when it comes to Viksit Bharat as he underlined that Tamil Nadu is a reflection of India’s prosperity and culture. “Tamil Nadu is home to the ancient language of Tamil and it is a treasure trove of cultural heritage”, the Prime Minister said as he mentioned Saint Thiruvalluvar and Subramania Bharati among others who created magnificent literature. He also mentioned that Tamil Nadu is home to scientific and technological brains like C V Raman and other scientists who instil new energy in him whenever he visits the state.

Referring to the rich heritage of Tiruchirappalli, PM Modi said that here we find the remnants of good governance models of dynasties like Pallava, Chola, Pandyas and Nayak dynasties. He said that he mentions Tamil Culture at any given opportunity during his travels abroad. “I believe in the continuous expansion of the contribution of Tamil cultural inspiration in the development and heritage of the country”, he said. He mentioned the establishment of sacred Sengol in the New Parliament, Kashi Tamil and Kashi Saurashtra Sangamam as efforts that have led to increased enthusiasm for Tamil Culture throughout the country.

The Prime Minister informed about India’s huge investments in sectors such as roadways, railways, ports, airports, homes for the poor and hospitals in the last 10 years as he underlined the government’s emphasis on physical infrastructure. He also mentioned India breaking into the top 5 economies of the world where it has become a ray of hope for the world. Referring to the huge incoming investments in India from across the globe, the Prime Minister said that its direct benefits are being availed by Tamil Nadu and its people as the state has become a prime brand ambassador for Make in India.

The Prime Minister reiterated the government’s approach where the development of the state reflects in the development of the nation. He informed that more than 40 Union Ministers from the Central Government have toured Tamil Nadu more than 400 times in the past year. “India will progress with the progress of Tamil Nadu”, Shri Modi said as he referred to connectivity being the medium of development which gives a boost to businesses and also makes people’s lives easier. Referring to the projects of today, the Prime Minister mentioned the New Terminal Building at Tiruchirappalli International Airport which will increase the capacity by three times and strengthen connectivity towards East Asia, Middle East and other parts of the world. He noted that the inauguration of the new terminal building will create new opportunities for investments, businesses, education, health and tourism. He also mentioned the increased connectivity of the airport to national highways through an elevated road. He expressed satisfaction that the Trichy Airport with its infrastructure will introduce the world to Tamil culture and heritage

Referring to the five new railway projects, PM Modi said that they will promote industry and electricity generation. The New road projects will connect important centers of faith and tourism like Srirangam, Chidambaram, Rameshwaram and Vellore.

Dwelling upon the port-led development focus of the central government during the last 10 years, the Prime Minister mentioned projects to transform the coastal areas and the lives of the fishermen. He listed a separate ministry and budget for fisheries, Kisan Credit Card for fishermen, assistance for boat modernization for deep sea fishing and PM Matsya Sampada Yojana.

Referring to the Sagarmala Yojna, the Prime Minister informed that ports in the country are being connected with better roads. He informed that the port capacity and turn-around time of the ships have improved significantly as he mentioned Kamrajar Port whose capacity has been doubled. He also mentioned the inauguration of General Cargo Berth-II of Kamarajar Port which will strengthen Tamil Nadu’s import and export, especially the automobile sector. He also touched upon nuclear reactor and gas pipelines which will give rise to employment opportunities.

The Prime Minister informed about record expenditure on Tamil Nadu by the Central Government. He said that in the decade before 2014 states were given 30 lakh crore rupees whereas in the last 10 years states were given 120 lakh crore rupees. Tamil Nadu too got 2.5 times more money in this period as compared to the 10 years preceding 2014. For national highway construction, more than three times expenditure was done in the state and 2.5 times more money was spent in the railways sector in the state, he informed. Lakhs of families in the state are getting free ration, medical treatment and facilities like pucca houses, toilets and piped water.

Concluding the address, the Prime Minister underlined the need for Sabka Prayas or everyone’s effort to accomplish the goals of Viksit Bharat. He expressed confidence in the capability of the youth and the people of Tamil Nadu. “I can witness the rise of a new hope in the youth of Tamil Nadu. This hope will become the energy of Viksit Bharat”, the Prime Minister concluded.

Governor of Tamil Nadu, Shri R N Ravi, Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, Shri M K Stalin, Union Minister for Civil Aviation, Shri Jyotiraditya Scindia, and Union Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting, Shri L Murugan were among others were present on the occasion.

(With Inputs from PIB)