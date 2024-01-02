Left Menu

Syria says Israeli attack on Damascus outskirts caused material damage - SANA

A Syrian military statement said an Israeli air strike early on Tuesday that came from the direction of the Golan Heights targeting positions in the outskirts of Damascus caused some material damage, Syrian state news agency (SANA) reported. The Israeli military said it carried out a strike against Syrian military targets overnight between Monday and Tuesday, hitting what it described as "military infrastructure of the Syrian army," in response to earlier rocket launches.

The Israeli military said it carried out a strike against Syrian military targets overnight between Monday and Tuesday, hitting what it described as "military infrastructure of the Syrian army," in response to earlier rocket launches. Late on Monday, it said five rockets were launched from Syrian territory. War planes also struck at Hezbollah targets in Lebanon, the military said.

Since the Oct. 7 attack by Palestinian militant group Hamas on civilians and soldiers in Israel, Israel has escalated its strikes on Iranian-backed militia targets in Syria and has also struck Syrian army air defences and some Syrian forces.

Long Flu: It's Real, and It's Not Just COVID

2024: Healthcare Goes Hyper-Personalized - Can Your Doctor Read Your Mind Yet?

Currency Couture: 2024's Showstopping Getaways Where the Rupee Reigns Supreme!

Vitamin D: Your Immune System's Secret Agent Against Colds and More

