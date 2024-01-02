Left Menu

16-year-old girl held hostage, raped in Chhattisgarh; one held

PTI | Pendra | Updated: 02-01-2024 16:17 IST | Created: 02-01-2024 15:53 IST
  • India

A 16-year-old girl was allegedly held hostage and raped by a man for two days in a village in Chhattisgarh's Gaurela-Pendra-Marwahi district, police said on Tuesday.

The police have arrested the accused, and efforts are on to apprehend his mother who was an accomplice in the crime, an official said. The 27-year-old accused allegedly kidnapped the girl after offering to drop her home on the evening of December 21 in a village under the Pendra police station area, he said.

The accused took the girl to a nearby forest on his motorcycle and then took her to his house, where he allegedly raped her for the next two days, he said.

The accused and his mother allegedly assaulted the girl and left her unconscious near a pond on the outskirts of the village, the official said.

The girl's father found out about her whereabouts and rushed her to a hospital on December 23, he said.

The father then lodged a police complaint against the man and his mother, who have been booked under sections 376 (rape), 363 (kidnapping), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 506 (criminal intimidation) and relevant provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, he added.

The accused man was arrested on December 29, and efforts are on to trace his mother, the official said.

