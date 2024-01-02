Left Menu

As Manjara dam level goes down, Latur receives water supply once a week

Latur city in Marathwada region of Maharashtra is getting water supply only once a week as the storage level in Manjara dam plummeted to 20 per cent of its capacity, an official said on Tuesday. Manjara dam, which is the prime source of water for Latur, currently has 20 per cent live storage, a municipal corporation official said.

PTI | Chhatrapatisambhajinagar | Updated: 02-01-2024 16:38 IST | Created: 02-01-2024 16:18 IST
As Manjara dam level goes down, Latur receives water supply once a week
Representative Image
  • Country:
  • India

Latur city in Marathwada region of Maharashtra is getting water supply only once a week as the storage level in Manjara dam plummeted to 20 per cent of its capacity, an official said on Tuesday. Latur used to get water supply twice a week until December 2023 in view of scanty rainfall in the region. Manjara dam, which is the prime source of water for Latur, currently has 20 per cent live storage, a municipal corporation official said. ''In a bid to maintain the water stock till June, the administration has curtailed the water supply for Latur city,'' the official said.

Live storage refers to the volume available in a reservoir for holding stormwater as per the requirements of the design standards.

Until last month, Latur used to get water for around 150 minutes twice a week. ''Apart from restricting the water supply, the timing is also reduced to 90 minutes now,'' said executive engineer Vijay Chavan.

The monthly quantity of water lifted from the dam is also reduced to one million cubic meters, he added. In April 2016, parched Latur was supplied water by a special train from western Maharashtra due to drought conditions.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NEWSMAKER-Congo's Tshisekedi fights poll fraud accusations with 'spirit of openness'

NEWSMAKER-Congo's Tshisekedi fights poll fraud accusations with 'spirit of o...

 Global
2
Nigeria aims to raise oil, condensates output to 2.6 mln bpd by 2026

Nigeria aims to raise oil, condensates output to 2.6 mln bpd by 2026

 Global
3
Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Nadal makes long-awaited comeback in Brisbane doubles defeat; Ducks hope to slow Connor McDavid, Oilers and more

Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Nadal makes long-awaited comeback in Brisbane do...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Indonesia to impose new tax on e-cigarettes from Jan 1 and Reckitt's Mead Johnson Nutrition recalls baby formula powder from US -FDA.

Health News Roundup: Indonesia to impose new tax on e-cigarettes from Jan 1 ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Long Flu: It's Real, and It's Not Just COVID

2024: Healthcare Goes Hyper-Personalized - Can Your Doctor Read Your Mind Yet?

Currency Couture: 2024's Showstopping Getaways Where the Rupee Reigns Supreme!

Vitamin D: Your Immune System's Secret Agent Against Colds and More

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024