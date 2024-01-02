Left Menu

At least 3 killed, 12 injured in unrest in India's Manipur state

"Four police commandos and three BSF (Border Security Force) troopers are now in a critical condition," a police official told Reuters on condition of anonymity. Manipur chief minister N Biren Singh said the assailants were suspected of being "Myanmar-based mercenaries", and added that the government "will not succumb to this kind of pressure".

Reuters | Updated: 02-01-2024 20:38 IST | Created: 02-01-2024 20:36 IST
At least 3 killed, 12 injured in unrest in India's Manipur state
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

At least three people were killed and 12, including seven security personnel, seriously injured in India's restive northeastern state of Manipur in the last two days as sporadic violence continued in the region, officials said.

At least 180 people have died since fierce fighting broke out between members of the majority Meitei and minority Kuki communities in the state in May, following a court order suggesting privileges granted to Kukis also be extended to Meiteis. Three people were killed and five injured when gunmen in camouflage fatigues opened fire in the Lilong area of Thoubal district on Monday. Separately, at least seven security personnel were critically injured in an ambush by foreign mercenaries on Tuesday, officials said.

The injured security personnel were part of a convoy travelling through the town of Moreh, bordering Maynmar, that was attacked with rocket-propelled grenades and other automatic weapons. "Four police commandos and three BSF (Border Security Force) troopers are now in a critical condition," a police official told Reuters on condition of anonymity.

Manipur chief minister N Biren Singh said the assailants were suspected of being "Myanmar-based mercenaries", and added that the government "will not succumb to this kind of pressure". There was no immediate word on the identities of the three people killed on Monday or the suspected identities of the assailants.

Authorities have re-imposed an indefinite curfew in Thoubal district and four other adjoining districts of Imphal East, Imphal West, Kakching and Bishnupur since late on Monday. Manipur, bordering Myanmar, is among the smallest states in India with a population of 3.2 million.

Of its residents, 16% are Kukis, who live in the hills and receive economic benefits and quotas for government jobs and education, while 53% are Meiteis, who control the more prosperous lowlands.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NEWSMAKER-Congo's Tshisekedi fights poll fraud accusations with 'spirit of openness'

NEWSMAKER-Congo's Tshisekedi fights poll fraud accusations with 'spirit of o...

 Global
2
Nigeria aims to raise oil, condensates output to 2.6 mln bpd by 2026

Nigeria aims to raise oil, condensates output to 2.6 mln bpd by 2026

 Global
3
Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Nadal makes long-awaited comeback in Brisbane doubles defeat; Ducks hope to slow Connor McDavid, Oilers and more

Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Nadal makes long-awaited comeback in Brisbane do...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Indonesia to impose new tax on e-cigarettes from Jan 1 and Reckitt's Mead Johnson Nutrition recalls baby formula powder from US -FDA.

Health News Roundup: Indonesia to impose new tax on e-cigarettes from Jan 1 ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Long Flu: It's Real, and It's Not Just COVID

2024: Healthcare Goes Hyper-Personalized - Can Your Doctor Read Your Mind Yet?

Currency Couture: 2024's Showstopping Getaways Where the Rupee Reigns Supreme!

Vitamin D: Your Immune System's Secret Agent Against Colds and More

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024