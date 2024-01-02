Left Menu

1 dead as car falls into canal in Kota

PTI | Kota | Updated: 02-01-2024 21:10 IST | Created: 02-01-2024 21:10 IST
1 dead as car falls into canal in Kota
A 30-year-old man died when his car fell into a canal after hitting a divider in Nanta police station area, police said on Tuesday.

Locals pulled the man, identified as Bhanu Panjawani (30), out of the water and rushed him to a hospital, where doctors declared him dead.

He was a resident of Bajrang Nagar in Kota city and worked at a shop.

Panjawani had left home by car to attend a party and met with the accident on the way at around 9.30 pm on Monday when his car hit a divider and later fell into the canal on Nanta Kunhari road, SHO of Nanta police station Mukesh Meena said.

The police handed over the body to family members after a postmortem on Tuesday morning and lodged a case of accidental death under Section 174 of CrPC, the SHO said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

