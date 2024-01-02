SC to pronounce verdict on pleas over Adani-Hindenburg row on Wednesday
- Country:
- India
The Supreme Court will pronounce its verdict on Wednesday on a batch of petitions on the Adani-Hindenburg row over allegations of stock price manipulation by the Indian corporate giant.
A bench headed by Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud had on November 24 reserved its verdict on the pleas.
The top court, while reserving the verdict, had said it has no reason to ''discredit'' SEBI, the stock market regulator, which probed the allegations against the Adani group. The court said there was no material before it to doubt what the market regulator had done.
The bench had said it does not have to treat what was set out in the Hindenburg report as a ''true state of affairs''.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- The Supreme Court
- Adani
- Indian
- D Y Chandrachud
- Hindenburg
ALSO READ
Adani Green Energy sets up 4 step down subsidiaries
Sudan's RSF enters Wad Madani, aid hub where many were displaced
Sudan's RSF says it has entered Wad Madani city
No discussion in media about MPs being thrown out of Parliament, Adani issue, price rise; our MPs' sit-in is being discussed: Rahul Gandhi.
(Eds: With correction) No discussion in media about MPs being thrown out of Parliament, Adani issue, unemployment; our MPs' sit-in is being discussed: Rahul Gandhi.