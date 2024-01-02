Left Menu

SC to pronounce verdict on pleas over Adani-Hindenburg row on Wednesday

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-01-2024 21:20 IST | Created: 02-01-2024 21:20 IST
SC to pronounce verdict on pleas over Adani-Hindenburg row on Wednesday
The Supreme Court will pronounce its verdict on Wednesday on a batch of petitions on the Adani-Hindenburg row over allegations of stock price manipulation by the Indian corporate giant.

A bench headed by Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud had on November 24 reserved its verdict on the pleas.

The top court, while reserving the verdict, had said it has no reason to ''discredit'' SEBI, the stock market regulator, which probed the allegations against the Adani group. The court said there was no material before it to doubt what the market regulator had done.

The bench had said it does not have to treat what was set out in the Hindenburg report as a ''true state of affairs''.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

