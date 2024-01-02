Israeli drone attacks Hamas office in Beirut, killing four - Lebanese news agency

An Israeli drone struck a Hamas office in the southern suburbs of Lebanon's capital Beirut on Tuesday, killing four people, Lebanon's state news agency reported.

Two security sources said a senior Palestinian militant may have been killed in the incident. The Manar television station of Hezbollah, the Lebanese armed group which has a stronghold in the area, said an explosion was heard near the Hadi Nasrallah highway close to a road junction.

It gave no details of the explosion, which comes a day before a speech by Hezbollah leader Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah. A Reuters witness said the explosion may have been caused by a drone that hit the second floor of a building in the crowded neighbourhood.

Hezbollah, an ally of Palestinian Islamist group Hamas, has been exchanging near-daily fire with Israel across Lebanon's southern frontier since the eruption of the Israeli-Hamas war in Gaza in early October. Israeli air strikes and shelling have killed more than 100 Hezbollah fighters and nearly two dozen civilians, including children, elderly and several journalists, according to Hezbollah and security sources.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)