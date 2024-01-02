MBA grad held for duping woman of Rs 50 lakh in airline job scam

A 29-year-old MBA graduate was arrested for allegedly defrauding a woman of Rs 50 lakh on the pretext of providing her children jobs with an airline company, police said on Tuesday.

The accused, identified as Ishu Verma, was working as a Body Mass Index (BMI) operator with the airline company, they said.

''On December 31, we got a complaint from a 48-year-old woman stating that she was duped of Rs 50 lakh. An FIR was lodged into the matter and investigation was taken up,'' Deputy Commissioner of Police (Shahdara) Rohit Meena said.

The complainant told police that her daughter had got herself enrolled with a job providing website.

''She was contacted and offered the job of receptionist at an airline. The caller introduced himself as Ayan Malik. Her daughter gave online interviews which she passed and a salary of Rs 28,000 was offered,'' the DCP said.

After that, one of the accused came to their house and handed over a joining letter. Another person, who identified himself as Sanjay Bangar, also contacted her for the job of her son and gave a joining letter of the airline company. The complainant paid around Rs 50 lakh in various instalments to these people.

When checked, the joining letters were found to be forged, police said.

''We arrested Verma after a detailed investigation into the matter. He had done MBA and was working in the airlines company as a BMI officer. He told police that he, along with his associates, had made the calls and cheated the woman. Further investigation into the matter is underway,'' Meena said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)