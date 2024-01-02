Left Menu

MBA grad held for duping woman of Rs 50 lakh in airline job scam

An FIR was lodged into the matter and investigation was taken up, Deputy Commissioner of Police Shahdara Rohit Meena said.The complainant told police that her daughter had got herself enrolled with a job providing website.She was contacted and offered the job of receptionist at an airline.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-01-2024 22:21 IST | Created: 02-01-2024 22:18 IST
MBA grad held for duping woman of Rs 50 lakh in airline job scam
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A 29-year-old MBA graduate was arrested for allegedly defrauding a woman of Rs 50 lakh on the pretext of providing her children jobs with an airline company, police said on Tuesday.

The accused, identified as Ishu Verma, was working as a Body Mass Index (BMI) operator with the airline company, they said.

''On December 31, we got a complaint from a 48-year-old woman stating that she was duped of Rs 50 lakh. An FIR was lodged into the matter and investigation was taken up,'' Deputy Commissioner of Police (Shahdara) Rohit Meena said.

The complainant told police that her daughter had got herself enrolled with a job providing website.

''She was contacted and offered the job of receptionist at an airline. The caller introduced himself as Ayan Malik. Her daughter gave online interviews which she passed and a salary of Rs 28,000 was offered,'' the DCP said.

After that, one of the accused came to their house and handed over a joining letter. Another person, who identified himself as Sanjay Bangar, also contacted her for the job of her son and gave a joining letter of the airline company. The complainant paid around Rs 50 lakh in various instalments to these people.

When checked, the joining letters were found to be forged, police said.

''We arrested Verma after a detailed investigation into the matter. He had done MBA and was working in the airlines company as a BMI officer. He told police that he, along with his associates, had made the calls and cheated the woman. Further investigation into the matter is underway,'' Meena said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
UAE's Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreements enjoyed exponential growth in 2023

UAE's Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreements enjoyed exponential grow...

 United Arab Emirates
2
Andhra Pradesh: Rampaging elephant herd damages crops, causes havoc in Chittoor district

Andhra Pradesh: Rampaging elephant herd damages crops, causes havoc in Chitt...

 India
3
LG to showcase DukeBox and other innovative LG Labs products at CES 2024

LG to showcase DukeBox and other innovative LG Labs products at CES 2024

 Global
4
Finquest Group & CEO Ajay Agarwal lead Reid & Taylor to New Pinnacles of Success

Finquest Group & CEO Ajay Agarwal lead Reid & Taylor to New Pinnacles of Suc...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Long Flu: It's Real, and It's Not Just COVID

2024: Healthcare Goes Hyper-Personalized - Can Your Doctor Read Your Mind Yet?

Currency Couture: 2024's Showstopping Getaways Where the Rupee Reigns Supreme!

Vitamin D: Your Immune System's Secret Agent Against Colds and More

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024