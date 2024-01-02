Left Menu

Prepare flawless survey report on Maratha community for quota: Maharashtra CM to officials

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Tuesday directed the state officials to prepare a flawless survey report of the Maratha community in the state. We have filed a curative petition and need a flawless survey report over the Maratha community. A questionnaire has already been sent to all the district collectors, he said, adding that there was a need to increase the number of enumerators as it was a crucial report for the government.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 02-01-2024 23:26 IST | Created: 02-01-2024 23:26 IST
Prepare flawless survey report on Maratha community for quota: Maharashtra CM to officials
  • Country:
  • India

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Tuesday directed the state officials to prepare a ''flawless'' survey report of the Maratha community in the state. Shinde issued the directives to the divisional commissioners, district collectors and municipal commissioners in the state in a video-conference meeting held during the day. Referring to the Supreme Court's decision of striking down the Maharashtra Socially and Educationally Backward Classes (SEBC) Act, 2018, for having breached the 50 per cent reservation cap, he said, ''The apex court pointed out several errors in that Act while striking it down. We have filed a curative petition and need a flawless survey report over the Maratha community.'' A questionnaire has already been sent to all the district collectors, he said, adding that there was a need to increase the number of enumerators as it was a ''crucial'' report for the government. ''The state government has made Rs 367 crore available to the State Backward Class Commission. The state is also developing a software for the same, and enumerators will be trained on its usage,'' the chief minister said.

He called for expediting the translation of old documents in scripts like Modi, and languages like Persian and Urdu. It should be uploaded on the portal for public usage, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
UAE's Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreements enjoyed exponential growth in 2023

UAE's Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreements enjoyed exponential grow...

 United Arab Emirates
2
Andhra Pradesh: Rampaging elephant herd damages crops, causes havoc in Chittoor district

Andhra Pradesh: Rampaging elephant herd damages crops, causes havoc in Chitt...

 India
3
LG to showcase DukeBox and other innovative LG Labs products at CES 2024

LG to showcase DukeBox and other innovative LG Labs products at CES 2024

 Global
4
Finquest Group & CEO Ajay Agarwal lead Reid & Taylor to New Pinnacles of Success

Finquest Group & CEO Ajay Agarwal lead Reid & Taylor to New Pinnacles of Suc...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Long Flu: It's Real, and It's Not Just COVID

2024: Healthcare Goes Hyper-Personalized - Can Your Doctor Read Your Mind Yet?

Currency Couture: 2024's Showstopping Getaways Where the Rupee Reigns Supreme!

Vitamin D: Your Immune System's Secret Agent Against Colds and More

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024