Lebanon's Hezbollah: Assassinating senior Hamas officials in Beirut 'dangerous development in course of war' -statement

Reuters | Beirut | Updated: 03-01-2024 01:58 IST | Created: 03-01-2024 01:57 IST
  • Lebanon

Lebanon's Hezbollah said on Tuesday that the assassination of top Hamas officials in Beirut is seen as "a serious assault on Lebanon" and "a dangerous development in course of war between the enemy and the axis of the resistance," the group posted on Telegram.

The killing of Saleh Al-Arouri along with other Al-Qassam members "will not go without a response or punishment," the Hezbollah pledged in retaliation to the Israeli act, adding that the resistance has "its finger on the trigger."

