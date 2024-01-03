Left Menu

IMF's Georgieva says Americans should 'cheer up' about falling inflation -CNN

International Monetary Fund Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva said Americans should "cheer up" about the U.S. economy, as inflation subsides further in 2024 amid a strong job market and moderating interest rates. Georgieva told CNN in an interview that aired on Tuesday that the U.S. economy is "definitely" headed for a "soft landing" with fairly strong growth prospects.

Reuters | Updated: 03-01-2024 02:28 IST | Created: 03-01-2024 02:26 IST
IMF's Georgieva says Americans should 'cheer up' about falling inflation -CNN
File photo Image Credit: ANI

International Monetary Fund Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva said Americans should "cheer up" about the U.S. economy, as inflation subsides further in 2024 amid a strong job market and moderating interest rates.

Georgieva told CNN in an interview that aired on Tuesday that the U.S. economy is "definitely" headed for a "soft landing" with fairly strong growth prospects. "People should be feeling good about the economy because they finally would see relief in terms of prices," Georgieva said, praising the Federal Reserve's "decisiveness" in raising interest rates to fight inflation.

"While that has been painful, especially for small businesses, it has brought the desired impact without pushing the economy into recession," Georgieva added. Asked why many polls show Americans pessimistic about the economy, the IMF chief said that consumers had become accustomed to low inflation and very low interest rates for many years, and when both jumped in recent years, it was a shock.

"My message to everyone is, you have a job and interest rates are going to moderate this year because inflation is going down. Cheer up. It is a new year, people," Georgieva said. Georgieva repeated her warnings against fragmentation of the global economy along geopolitical lines due to increasing national security restrictions, with countries gravitating towards separate blocs led by the United States and China.

Allowed to continue, she said this could ultimately reduce Global GDP by 7% - roughly equal to the annual out put of France and Germany," and urged Washington and Beijing to compete on a rational basis, while cooperate on globally important issues. "So we are all better off to find ways to reduce frictions, to concentrate on security concerns that are real and meaningful, and not go willy-nilly in fragmenting the world economy. We would end up with a smaller pie," Georgieva said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
UAE's Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreements enjoyed exponential growth in 2023

UAE's Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreements enjoyed exponential grow...

 United Arab Emirates
2
Andhra Pradesh: Rampaging elephant herd damages crops, causes havoc in Chittoor district

Andhra Pradesh: Rampaging elephant herd damages crops, causes havoc in Chitt...

 India
3
LG to showcase DukeBox and other innovative LG Labs products at CES 2024

LG to showcase DukeBox and other innovative LG Labs products at CES 2024

 Global
4
Finquest Group & CEO Ajay Agarwal lead Reid & Taylor to New Pinnacles of Success

Finquest Group & CEO Ajay Agarwal lead Reid & Taylor to New Pinnacles of Suc...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Long Flu: It's Real, and It's Not Just COVID

2024: Healthcare Goes Hyper-Personalized - Can Your Doctor Read Your Mind Yet?

Currency Couture: 2024's Showstopping Getaways Where the Rupee Reigns Supreme!

Vitamin D: Your Immune System's Secret Agent Against Colds and More

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024