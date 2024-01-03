Russia says it downed nine Ukrainian missiles over Belgorod region
Reuters | Updated: 03-01-2024 03:02 IST | Created: 03-01-2024 03:02 IST
Russia's Defence Ministry on Tuesday said it had downed nine Ukrainian missiles over the southern Belgorod region.
Air defence units had "thwarted another attempt by the Kyiv regime to carry out a terrorist attack on Russian territory with multiple rocket-launching systems," a ministry statement on Telegram said.
Russian officials earlier said one man had been killed and 11 people injured in the latest series of attacks on the city of Belgorod, over the border from Ukraine.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
