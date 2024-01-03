Russia says it downed nine Ukrainian missiles over Belgorod region

Russia's Defence Ministry on Tuesday said it had downed nine Ukrainian missiles over the southern Belgorod region.

Air defence units had "thwarted another attempt by the Kyiv regime to carry out a terrorist attack on Russian territory with multiple rocket-launching systems," a ministry statement on Telegram said.

Russian officials earlier said one man had been killed and 11 people injured in the latest series of attacks on the city of Belgorod, over the border from Ukraine.

