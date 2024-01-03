Pune police nab repeat offender based on partial vehicle registration number seen in CCTV

With a partial vehicle registration number seen in CCTV footage as their only clue, the Pune police have managed to trace and nab a 45-year-old serial molester who allegedly targeted an eight-year-old girl in Kondhwa area recently, an official said.

The accused, Maruti Nanaware, has six cases of molestation and kidnapping registered against him and served 10-year imprisonment in a rape case in 2013.

In the latest incident, which took place last month, an eight-year-old girl was allegedly molested by an unidentified person in Kondhwa area.

''During the investigation, we checked around 100 CCTV footages and a partial registration number of a vehicle was spotted in one of the footage. Based on this lead, we finally managed to trace the accused,'' the police official said.

The investigation revealed Nanaware had six different cases registered against him in Swargate, Bharti Vidyapeeth, Bibwewadi and Sahakar Nagar areas between 2007 and 2013.

''In the case registered at Sahakar Nagar police station in 2013, he served 10 years in jail on charges of rape and abduction,'' the official said.

In the latest case, Nanaware was arrested under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)