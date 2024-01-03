Left Menu

J&K becomes first UT to implement PM Vishwakarma Yojana

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 03-01-2024 08:38 IST | Created: 03-01-2024 08:38 IST
J&K becomes first UT to implement PM Vishwakarma Yojana
  • Country:
  • India

Jammu and Kashmir has become the first Union Territory to implement the PM Vishwakarma Yojana, an initiative that aims to empower and enhance the skills of the craftsman community, officials said.

The inauguration of the training programme for the first batch of 30 trainees (Viswakarmas) in 'darzi craft' was virtually conducted by Advisor to Lieutenant Governor, Rajeev Rai Bhatnagar, and Secretary of the Union Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship (MSDE), Atul Kumar Tiwari, at ITI Shopian.

''In a significant step towards empowering the craftsman community through self-employment, Jammu and Kashmir today became the first Union Territory of the country to implement prestigious PM Vishwakarma Yojana (PMVY) with the start of training for the first batch of 30 trainees in darzi craft at Industrial training institute in Shopian,'' an official spokesman said.

Bhatnagar expressed pride in Jammu and Kashmir being the first UT to implement the scheme. He highlighted the administration's commitment to fostering a culture of skill development to create employment opportunities for the youth.

The scheme is expected to be operationalised in all districts of J-K soon, he said.

PMVY, an initiative launched by the Central government in September 2023, aims to recognise artisans and craftspeople through PM Vishwakarma certificates and ID cards, officials said.

The scheme includes basic training of five to seven days, advanced training of 15 days or more, a stipend of Rs 500 per day, and a free modern toolkit worth Rs 15,000 for trained Vishwakarmas.

Additionally, the yojana offers linkage with credit-based soft loans and marketing support to expand their businesses, they said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
UAE's Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreements enjoyed exponential growth in 2023

UAE's Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreements enjoyed exponential grow...

 United Arab Emirates
2
Andhra Pradesh: Rampaging elephant herd damages crops, causes havoc in Chittoor district

Andhra Pradesh: Rampaging elephant herd damages crops, causes havoc in Chitt...

 India
3
LG to showcase DukeBox and other innovative LG Labs products at CES 2024

LG to showcase DukeBox and other innovative LG Labs products at CES 2024

 Global
4
Finquest Group & CEO Ajay Agarwal lead Reid & Taylor to New Pinnacles of Success

Finquest Group & CEO Ajay Agarwal lead Reid & Taylor to New Pinnacles of Suc...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Long Flu: It's Real, and It's Not Just COVID

2024: Healthcare Goes Hyper-Personalized - Can Your Doctor Read Your Mind Yet?

Currency Couture: 2024's Showstopping Getaways Where the Rupee Reigns Supreme!

Vitamin D: Your Immune System's Secret Agent Against Colds and More

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024