US says no damage reported after latest Houthi attack in Red Sea
Reuters | Updated: 03-01-2024 09:24 IST | Created: 03-01-2024 09:24 IST
Iranian-backed Houthi militants fired two anti-ship ballistic missiles into the Southern Red Sea, though no damage was reported, the U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) said on Tuesday.
Multiple commercial ships in the area reported the impact of the missiles on the surrounding water, CENTCOM added.
