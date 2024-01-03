Left Menu

Fresh protest erupts in Indian wrestling; this time against Bajrang, Sakshi and Vinesh

Soon after the election of new office-bearers, the Wrestling Federation of India WFI announced hosting the Under 15 and Under 20 Nationals in Gonda, UP but the ministry suspended the body, leading to the cancellation of the proposed tournament.Several wrestlers, who could have competed in the junior categories for one last time, lost the opportunity.More than 90 per cent of Akharas training centres in UP are with us in this protest.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-01-2024 14:30 IST | Created: 03-01-2024 14:13 IST
Fresh protest erupts in Indian wrestling; this time against Bajrang, Sakshi and Vinesh
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • India

The ongoing crisis in Indian wrestling took a fresh twist on Wednesday when hundreds of junior wrestlers assembled at Jantar Mantar here to protest against the loss of one crucial year of their careers, a situation for which they blamed top grapplers Bajrang Punia, Sakshi Malik and Vinesh Phogat.

Loaded in buses, the junior wrestlers arrived from different parts of Uttar Pradesh, Haryana and Delhi, catching the police unaware. Close to 300 of them came from Arya Samaj Akhara in Chhaprauli, Baghpat while many others came from the Virender Wrestling Academy in Narela. The security personnel struggled to control them as they shouted slogans against Punia, Malik and Phogat.

The protesters were carrying banners that read: 'UWW save our wrestling from these 3 wrestlers'. Soon after the election of new office-bearers, the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) announced hosting the Under 15 and Under 20 Nationals in Gonda, UP but the ministry suspended the body, leading to the cancellation of the proposed tournament.

Several wrestlers, who could have competed in the junior categories for one last time, lost the opportunity.

''More than 90 per cent of Akharas (training centres) in UP are with us in this protest. There are only three wrestlers on one side and lakhs on the other. They have spoilt the careers of lakhs of wrestlers across the country,'' said Muzaffarnagar stadium coach Pradeep Kumar. ''These people have no respect for national awards. They are leaving them on the roads,'' Kumar added, referring to Punia and Phogat returning their government honours.

''They kept saying that they were protesting for women and junior wrestlers but they have spoilt careers of lakhs after earning all the laurels. Their protest is only to get top WFI posts. Once that happens, they will stop all protests.'' Ironically, almost a year back at the same protest site, the top three wrestlers had managed to draw huge support for their cause when they called for the arrest of former WFI chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, accusing him of sexually harassing women wrestlers.

Thousands of people from different sections of society, including farmers groups, social workers, politicians, women's groups and members of the wrestling fraternity, came out to support Malik, Phogat and Punia.

The three are now facing protests from within their community with those assembled at Jantar Mantar, accusing them of ruining their careers.

Since January 2023, national camps and competitions have been on hold as the WFI has been suspended twice and an ad-hoc panel is running the sport.

''An entire year for these junior wrestlers has gone waste. The new WFI had taken the decision for the welfare of the wrestlers who had not seen even district or state level competitions, leave aside the nationals,'' said Vivek Malik who belongs to the Arya Samaj Akhara. ''But the new body was suspended. This body was elected on the instructions of the court but it wasn't allowed to work and prove itself even for three days. The suspension should be lifted and the WFI should be allowed to function. ''They had the task of completing the wrestling calender before December 31, so what wrong did they do to warrant the suspension?'' he asked. Those protesting on Wednesday demanded that the suspended WFI be restored after disbanding the ad-hoc panel which has been appointed by the sports ministry. The protesters also defaced the placards bearing images of Punia, Malik and Phogat before trampling them.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Moderna jumps on Oppenheimer upgrade, 2025 sales growth goal; AstraZeneca, Sanofi RSV infant shots approved in China and more

Health News Roundup: Moderna jumps on Oppenheimer upgrade, 2025 sales growth...

 Global
2
UAE's Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreements enjoyed exponential growth in 2023

UAE's Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreements enjoyed exponential grow...

 United Arab Emirates
3
Andhra Pradesh: Rampaging elephant herd damages crops, causes havoc in Chittoor district

Andhra Pradesh: Rampaging elephant herd damages crops, causes havoc in Chitt...

 India
4
LG to showcase DukeBox and other innovative LG Labs products at CES 2024

LG to showcase DukeBox and other innovative LG Labs products at CES 2024

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Long Flu: It's Real, and It's Not Just COVID

2024: Healthcare Goes Hyper-Personalized - Can Your Doctor Read Your Mind Yet?

Currency Couture: 2024's Showstopping Getaways Where the Rupee Reigns Supreme!

Vitamin D: Your Immune System's Secret Agent Against Colds and More

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024