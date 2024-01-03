Rajasthan chief secretary, acting DGP meet governor
Rajasthan's newly appointed Chief Secretary Sudhansh Pant and acting Director General of Police (DGP) Utkal Ranjan Sahoo met Governor Kalraj Mishra separately here on Wednesday.
A Raj Bhavan spokesperson described the meetings as courtesy calls.
This was the first meeting of both the officers with the governor after assuming office.
Chief Secretary Pant took charge on Monday, while DGP Sahoo took charge on last Saturday.
