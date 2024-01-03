Left Menu

Rajasthan chief secretary, acting DGP meet governor

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 03-01-2024 15:10 IST | Created: 03-01-2024 15:06 IST
Representative Image
  • Country:
  • India

Rajasthan's newly appointed Chief Secretary Sudhansh Pant and acting Director General of Police (DGP) Utkal Ranjan Sahoo met Governor Kalraj Mishra separately here on Wednesday.

A Raj Bhavan spokesperson described the meetings as courtesy calls.

This was the first meeting of both the officers with the governor after assuming office.

Chief Secretary Pant took charge on Monday, while DGP Sahoo took charge on last Saturday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

