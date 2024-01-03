Left Menu

Ugandan LGBT activist in critical condition after stabbing

A prominent LGBT rights activist in Uganda, where sexual minorities say they have faced a wave of abuse since a harsh anti-gay law was enacted last year, was stabbed on Wednesday and is in critical condition, his organisation said. "The deep hate for sexual minorities that the law unleashed created an atmosphere in which such attacks are happening," Mugisha said. The law prescribes the death penalty for certain same-sex acts.

Reuters | Kampala | Updated: 03-01-2024 17:03 IST | Created: 03-01-2024 16:49 IST
Ugandan LGBT activist in critical condition after stabbing
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Uganda

A prominent LGBT rights activist in Uganda, where sexual minorities say they have faced a wave of abuse since a harsh anti-gay law was enacted last year, was stabbed on Wednesday and is in critical condition, his organisation said. Steven Kabuye was "stabbed to near death by unknown assailants a few meters from our home as he was heading for work this morning", Coloured Voices Media Foundation-Truth to LGBTQ Uganda, said on the social media platform X.

Coloured Voices shared a video that showed Kabuye writhing in pain with an apparent gushing wound on his wrist and a knife protruding from his stomach. A police spokesman said he was unaware of the attack and would look into it.

Frank Mugisha, Uganda's most prominent LGBT activist, said he believed it was motivated by homophobia fuelled by the law, which is one of the strictest in the world. "The deep hate for sexual minorities that the law unleashed created an atmosphere in which such attacks are happening," Mugisha said.

The law prescribes the death penalty for certain same-sex acts. At least seven people have been arrested under it, and rights activists say it has also led to a surge of abuse by private individuals against LGBT people, including rapes, torture and beatings. Uganda's government has denied this is happening and said the law is meant to criminalise same-sex activity and its promotion, not penalise LGBT Ugandans.

A Ugandan court heard a petition last month that says the law violates constitutionally protected rights. It has not yet issued its ruling. (Editing by George Obulutsa, Aaron Ross and Tomasz Janowski)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Moderna jumps on Oppenheimer upgrade, 2025 sales growth goal; AstraZeneca, Sanofi RSV infant shots approved in China and more

Health News Roundup: Moderna jumps on Oppenheimer upgrade, 2025 sales growth...

 Global
2
UAE's Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreements enjoyed exponential growth in 2023

UAE's Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreements enjoyed exponential grow...

 United Arab Emirates
3
Andhra Pradesh: Rampaging elephant herd damages crops, causes havoc in Chittoor district

Andhra Pradesh: Rampaging elephant herd damages crops, causes havoc in Chitt...

 India
4
LG to showcase DukeBox and other innovative LG Labs products at CES 2024

LG to showcase DukeBox and other innovative LG Labs products at CES 2024

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Long Flu: It's Real, and It's Not Just COVID

2024: Healthcare Goes Hyper-Personalized - Can Your Doctor Read Your Mind Yet?

Currency Couture: 2024's Showstopping Getaways Where the Rupee Reigns Supreme!

Vitamin D: Your Immune System's Secret Agent Against Colds and More

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024