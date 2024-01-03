Jaishankar speaks to Ukranian counterpart

Left Menu

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-01-2024 17:03 IST | Created: 03-01-2024 16:58 IST
External Affairs Minister, S Jaishankar (Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Wednesday held a ''useful'' conversation with his Ukranian counterpart Dmytro Kuleba exchanging views on the ongoing conflict in Ukraine as ways to advance bilateral ties.

The phone conversation came days after Jaishankar paid a five-day visit to Moscow.

''A useful conversation with FM @DmytroKuleb of Ukraine today. Discussed advancing our bilateral cooperation in the year ahead. Exchanged views on the ongoing conflict in Ukraine,'' the external affairs minister said on X.

On his part, Kuleba said he conveyed to his Indian counterpart the ''peace formula'' and Ukraine's plan for the 'Global Peace Summit' of leaders.

''I informed my counterpart of Russia's recent escalation of terror and mass air attacks, which caused civilian suffering and destruction,'' he said in a post on X.

''We discussed further cooperation on the Peace Formula. In this regard, I informed my counterpart of Ukraine's vision for the Global Peace Summit of leaders,'' he said.

''We agreed to hold the first meeting of the India-Ukraine Inter-Governmental Commission since 2018 in the near future,'' Kuleba said.

The Ukranian foreign minister further added that the ''rejuvenation of this primary mechanism of our bilateral ties will allow us to jointly move forward in a comprehensive manner.''

